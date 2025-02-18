Mets' Steve Cohen: 'We got to make the playoffs'
After a magical season for the New York Mets last year that saw them reach the NLCS for the first time since 2015, owner Steve Cohen will be expecting a lot from his team in 2025.
On Tuesday, Cohen met with reporters down in Port St. Lucie, Florida and when he was asked about what a successful season would look like for the Mets in 2025, he was very blunt in his response.
"We've got to make the playoffs, that's the minimum," Cohen said. "After getting a taste of being in the league championship, want to go to the World Series and we want to win. If we put ourselves in that position enough, maybe it doesn't happen this year, maybe it does, but if we keep putting ourselves in position in the playoffs and to make a deep run we're gonna win a World Series at some point."
After starting last season 0-5 and being a season-worst 11 games under .500 at the of May, New York quickly turned things around and strung together the best record in baseball from June to September. This culminated in them clinching a Wild Card spot in the penultimate game of the regular season.
From a dramatic Game 3 clinching win in the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, defeating the rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, and coming up just two games short of a World Series berth against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, Cohen is certainly looking for similar success or more out of his ballclub this year.
With the Mets seemingly winning the offseason by signing outfielder Juan Soto and being able to retain some key pieces from last season such as Sean Manaea, Jesse Winker, and most notably homegrown talent Pete Alonso, Cohen's floor for the Mets in 2025 should not be something to dispute.