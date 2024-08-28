Mets Superstar Projected To Receive Contract In Line With Former MVP
Will the New York Mets be able to find a way to keep star slugger Pete Alonso around for the foreseeable future?
At this point, it's unclear.
New York and Alonso have been in the news over the last year about a possible new deal. Alonso is looking for a big contract, but the two sides were unable to come to terms on an extension. The first baseman will enter free agency this winter and CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson projected that he will end up getting a deal in line with St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt's five-year and $130 million contract.
"Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets," Anderson said. "Alonso is going to be somewhat of a polarizing free agent. There's no denying his elite strength or his impressive track record of above-average hitting. That's the extent of his game, however, and it doesn't help that he's a right-right first baseman nearing his age-30 season.
"Front offices tend to consider that profile fungible unless it's attached to a generational bat like a Miguel Cabrera or an Albert Pujols. We don't believe front offices view Alonso as being on that level. As such, if we had to guess, Alonso's deal will probably slot in around the Paul Goldschmidt contract (five years and $130 million)."
It has been reported that the Mets offered Alonso a deal worth seven years and $158 million, but it was declined. He has launched 28 home runs so far this season to go along with 72 RBIs. It's unclear what the final deal will end up looking like, but the Mets and Alonso certainly will have discussions once free agency opens up.
