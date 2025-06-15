Mets option Justin Garza and promote Ty Adcock in bullpen shuffle
The New York Mets announced a minor transaction on Sunday to get a much-needed fresh arm in their bullpen ahead of the series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The team is optioning recently acquired RHP Justin Garza to Triple-A Syracuse after three impressive outings in relief. New York acquired Garza from the San Francisco Giants in a cash deal earlier this month, and the 31-year-old has already put in 3.2 solid innings of work for the Mets.
In a corresponding move, the Mets promoted RHP Ty Adcock from Triple-A Syracuse. Adcock spent last season in the Mets’ system, appearing in three games with the big league club and 28 games across four different farm teams. His brief stint with the Mets wasn’t memorable, as Adcock posted an inflated ERA of 14.54 with a 2.08 WHIP across 4.1 innings of work.
The righty has shown improvement this year with Syracuse; in 18 games at the Triple-A level, Adcock has a 4.50 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. He has recorded two saves in relief with a 21:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Mets have dropped the first two games of their three-game set to the Rays at Citi Field, so the team will likely look for some relief from Adcock in the series finale ahead of a rest day on Monday. With back-to-back crucial road series against division rivals in Atlanta and Philadelphia on tap this week, the Mets will want to have a fresh bullpen with all hands on deck.
New York currently sits 3.5 games up on the Phillies in the NL East, and will want to build on that lead this week. Garza impressed in his first three outings with the Mets and will no doubt be back with the big league club, especially with Paul Blackburn re-entering the rotation for the injured Kodai Senga.