Mets' Top Free Agent Target Expected to Receive Offers This Week

The New York Mets' top free agent target is reportedly expected to start receiving offers from top suitors this week.

Logan VanDine

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes are beginning to heat up.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the teams that are interested in the superstar free agent are expected to send offers to Soto and his agent Scott Boras this week, with the New York Mets being one of those teams.

"Sources involved in the Juan Soto talks expect the teams will begin forwarding offers this week. To date, the process has been about Soto meeting with teams/club officials, and about those officials getting to know Soto," Olney said.

Aside from the Mets, the other ballclubs that have met with the 26-year-old outfielder have been the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Philadelphia Phillies.

This news also comes after long-time Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay announced on his ESPN Radio Show on November 18, that Steve Cohen may outbid the other contending teams who are seeking Soto's services.

Soto, who was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Bronx Bombers in December 2023, is coming off a great first season wearing pinstripes and is expected to receive a record-breaking contract of around $700 million.

The slugger slashed .288/.419/.569 with a .988 OPS, 41 home runs (career-high) and 109 RBI in 157 regular season games.

Soto's first season as a Yankee also saw him hit a dramatic three-run homer in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians; the tenth-inning homer sent New York to their first World Series since 2009, where they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

With Cohen being known for offering free agents hefty contracts during his time as the Mets owner, will his offer be enough to lure Soto to Queens?

