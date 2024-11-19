Yankees' Announcer Says Mets Will Outbid Any Team for Juan Soto by This Amount
The New York Mets have their eyes set on free agent superstar Juan Soto.
After owner Steve Cohen and Mets' brass met with Soto and his agent Scott Boras this past weekend in California with the discussion reportedly being productive, Yankees' play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay believes the Mets are the favorites the land the 26-year-old outfielder.
During his ESPN New York radio show on Monday, the long-time Yankees broadcaster reported that the Mets may end up outbidding any team for Soto after meeting with multiple teams this past weekend.
This bold statement comes after former Mets infielder Carlos Baerga indicated on Saturday that the Amazins' initial offer to Soto was $660 million.
“Knowing Scott [Boras], he’s going to want it to be over $700 (million) because no matter what it’s worth, the benchmark now is the $700 million the Dodgers gave (Shohei) Ohtani," Kay said.
With Soto seeking a potential record-breaking contract, Kay believes that it won't matter if the Yankees do end up offering the superstar slugger a $700 million deal because Cohen could exceed that number by $50 million.
"And then I’ve heard from somebody in baseball today [Monday] that [Steve] Cohen’s willing to go $50 million over whatever anybody offers,” Kay said. “So it looks like the Mets really want to get this guy.”
Soto is coming off a great first season with the Yankees as he slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBI in 157 regular-season games.
Soto's first season as a Bronx Bomber also saw him hit a dramatic go-ahead three-run homer in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians that sent the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009. They did, however, fall to the Dodgers in five games in the Fall Classic.
The pursuit of Soto is heating up this offseason with Cohen and the Mets looking like they're in the driver's seat to land the superstar outfielder.