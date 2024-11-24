Juan Soto Sweepstakes Expected to Shift to Offers Phase This Week
Things are beginning to heat up on the Juan Soto front.
The New York Yankees are hoping to retain Soto this offseason after meeting with the high-priced star and his agent Scott Boras in California recently.
But the Yankees are far from the only team in on Soto, as the cross-town rival New York Mets appear to be a legitimate threat backed by billionaire owner Steve Cohen.
Now, the sweepstakes will shift to the next phase.
As reported by ESPN's Buster Olney on Sunday, the expectation is that teams will start making offers to Soto and Boras this week.
The initial meetings between Soto and teams were believed to serve the purpose of both sides getting to know each other. Soto met with the Yankees, Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, among the clubs that have been revealed.
Soto, 26, is likely to draw a historic deal on the free agent market that could start with a six or seven and net him $50 million AAV.
The Yankees acquired the superstar outfielder from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade last December. In his first year in the Bronx, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with a .988 OPS, 41 home runs (career-high) and 109 RBIs in 157 games.
Soto also helped lead the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009. He was named an All-Star, earned a Silver Slugger Award and finished third in the AL MVP race. Superstar teammate Aaron Judge ultimately took home the award in 2024.
The belief is that Soto enjoyed his time in pinstripes this past season. That being said, the young phenom is destined to land a massive long-term contract and the Yankees will likely have to bid outside their comfort zone if they hope to keep the generational star.