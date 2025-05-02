Mets top pitching prospect set to make big league debut on Sunday
The New York Mets' plans to use a sixth starter at sporadic points during the season has required a bit more nimbleness from the organization due to injuries impacting the team's pitching depth. While most of the best laid offseason plans involved using Paul Blackburn or Tylor Megill in that role, the Mets have thus far needed Justin Hagenman and Brandon Waddell to fill in as the sixth man.
The normal rotation strategy would be to use the spot starter on Tuesday, when Kodai Senga is due to pitch again. However, the Mets don't have many ideal options for that game in Arizona, since Waddell has to remain in the minors for 15 days after being demoted and the team is hesitant to promote Brandon Sproat until he is ready.
As a result, the team is planning for a spot start on Sunday and it will go to top prospect Blade Tidwell.
Daniel Wexler was the first to report the news on Tidwell, who was the Mets' second-round pick in 2022 out of Tennessee. Tidwell, who is currently rated as the organization's 15th-best prospect according to MLB.com, is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Syracuse this season, striking out 37 batters in 27 innings pitched.
Advanced stats are more kind to the 23-year-old, who has walked only 10 batters in 27 innings pitched and has an intriguing pitch mix that could work well against major league hitters. Sunday is also when Tidwell was scheduled to start for Syracuse, so he will be on regular rest for the matchup with the Cardinals.
With the Mets set to return to a more regular schedule after this week, Tidwell is likely headed back to Syracuse after this start so the Mets can add another reliever like Dedniel Núñez to the bullpen. This start is a big opportunity for Tidwell, however, to show he can be a valuable contributor to a 2025 team that has a chance to do something special.