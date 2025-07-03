Mets' top pitching prospect wins minor league Player of the Month

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jonah Tong has been named the June Eastern League Pitcher of the Month per @michaelgbaron.



Tong posted a 3-0 record with a 0.93 ERA and 43 K in 29.0 IP this month. pic.twitter.com/nEolyTYzop