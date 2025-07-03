Inside The Mets

Mets' top pitching prospect wins minor league Player of the Month

Jonah Tong has been named the June Eastern League Pitcher of the Month.

May 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets logo on the sleeve of J.D. Martinez during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
June was the month of Jonah Tong at the Double-A level.

The New York Mets' No. 2 prospect was named the June Eastern League Player of the Month after stringing together an incredible month on the mound for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tong was nearly unhittable in his five starts that month, posting a 3-0 record with a 0.93 ERA and an Eastern League-leading 43 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched.

The 22-year-old right-hander also led the league with a 0.69 WHIP and .113 opposing batting average, while averaging 13.39 strikeouts per nine innings. Remarkably, Tong gave up just two extra-base hits throughout the entire month of June, neither of which were home runs; both these extra-base hits came in a victorious effort on June 6.

The righty hurler has had a great first full season at the Double-A level after making just two starts last season for Binghamton. In 14 starts thus far, Tong has a 6-3 record with a 1.73 ERA, 115 strikeouts, and a 0.92 WHIP across 73 innings.

Tong has not been New York's only farm hand to thrive lately. Despite posting a 5.43 ERA for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets this season, Brandon Sproat is coming off his best start yet at the Triple-A level; he tossed six scoreless innings during his start against the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings on Saturday to earn Player of the Week honors.

The Amazins' have also seen great stuff out of pitching prospect Nolan McLean in Triple-A. The 22-year-old has gone 2-4 in nine games (seven starts) this season for Syracuse with a 2.72 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 49.1 innings.

With Tong continuing to shine in Double-A this season, it shouldn't be too long until the talented righty joins both Sproat and McLean in Triple-A.

