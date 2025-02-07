Mets Top Prospect Listed as Trade Piece in Potential Dylan Cease Package
In a January 27 article, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic asserted that the San Diego Padres were listening to trade proposals for starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King.
Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about what the New York Mets would potentially have to give up in a trade for one of these top-tier starters.
In a February 6 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed that the Mets might have to ship off their top prospect to secure Cease.
"Trade Proposal: New York Mets get RHP Dylan Cease; San Diego Padres get RHP Brandon Sproat (Mets No. 1), OF Drew Gilbert (Mets No. 7)," Rymer wrote.
When writing why this trade proposal works for the Mets, Rymer wrote, "The Mets already have starting options aplenty. Kodai Senga will be healthy in 2025, and the club has added Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas on free-agent deals.
"However, five of members of the team's potential six-man rotation are over 30. And of the bunch, none truly matches the description of a No. 1 like Cease does.
"This package would be difficult for the Mets to part with, but such boldness is arguably necessary if they want to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the broader NL race," he added.
In discussing why this trade makes sense for San Diego, Rymer wrote, "Though he took his licks (i.e., a 7.53 ERA) upon reaching Triple-A last season, there isn't much doubt Sproat has the goods to hack it as a major league starter.
"The 24-year-old can run his fastball up over 100 mph, and he complements it with a slider and changeup that both earn plus grades. He'd be a candidate to crack the San Diego rotation sometime in 2025, perhaps as early as Opening Day.
"Gilbert, 24, had a rough year in 2024, missing time with a hamstring injury and otherwise batting .205 in 62 games. Yet he still has a solid hit-first offensive profile that could likewise be of use sometime this year," he continued.
While this trade proposal might make sense, the Mets weren't willing to include Sproat in a deal for Garrett Crochet, who is arguably better than Cease at this point. So it's hard to imagine they'd be willing to trade him for the Padres hurler.