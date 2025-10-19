Mets' top prospect not guaranteed spot on Opening Day roster next season
The New York Mets may wait to call up this top prospect when next season rolls along.
After a disappointing 2025 campaign that ended without a playoff appearance, the Mets are entering this offseason knowing that they need to vastly improve their roster if they want to play October baseball next year. While that may primarily refer to external additions via free agency and/or the trade market, roster upgrades can also come from New York's budding farm system.
The Mets saw three of their prospects in Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat impress during their first taste in the majors; McLean in particular is a lock to be on the big league roster at the start of 2026. But with more talented players in New York's farm system hoping to make an impact for them in the near future, this talented center fielder may have to wait a bit longer.
In an October 18 article for MLB.com, Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo reported that despite his impressive year down in the minor leagues, top prospect Carson Benge will likely not be an option for the Mets' Opening Day roster next season.
"Just 22 years old, Benge must prove more adept at Triple-A before the Mets will consider calling him up, meaning he’s not likely to be an Opening Day option," DiComo wrote. "But the team does figure to build its 2025 roster with Benge in mind."
"Mets officials may shy away from acquiring a center fielder on a long-term deal, knowing Benge could be ready by midseason," DiComo added. "If all goes to plan, Benge could eventually give the Mets the sort of long-term center-field solution they have sought for years."
Benge, who is the Mets' No. 2-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, was drafted in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft and quickly rose in the team's minor league system this season. Benge began 2025 playing for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones and was impressive throughout his 60 games there, batting .302/.417/.480 with four home runs and 37 RBI.
The 22-year-old was then promoted to Double-A Binghamton, where he slashed .317/.407/.571 with eight home runs, 23 RBI and an eye-popping .978 OPS in just 32 games. This fantastic stint earned Benge another promotion to Triple-A Syracuse, where he finished his season. However, it was here where the young outfielder showed signs of struggle, as he batted .178/.272/.311 with three long balls and 13 RBI in 24 games.
“Through the course of the season, he’s a guy that really found his stride,” Mets vice president of player development Andy Green said to DiComo.
Benge's talent is certainly undeniable. But given that he's just 22 years old and has only 24 Triple-A games under his belt (while struggling there as well), it is fair to say that he needs more time to develop before the Mets can rely on him being their center fielder of the future.