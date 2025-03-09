Mets trim eight more players in next round of roster cuts
As the New York Mets came to terms with the devastating injury to catcher Francisco Alvarez, the team also announced the latest round of roster cuts from major league camp.
Eight more players received notice that they likely won’t be starting Opening Day with the big league team. The moves come just five days after the Mets’ first round of cuts, which included top prospects like Brandon Sproat, Blake Tidwell, and outfielder Jett Williams. After Saturday’s cuts, the Mets now have 49 players left at major league camp.
Read More: New York Mets make first round of spring training roster cuts
Four of the players were assigned to minor league camp: RHP Rico Garcia, RHP Grant Hartwig, RHP Yacksel Rios, and LHP Brandon Waddell.
Garcia, 31, is a veteran relief pitcher who has spent time with five other teams, most recently with the division rival Washington Nationals. In four innings this spring, he allowed two hits, no runs, and posted six strikeouts with just one walk.
Hartwig has spent the last two seasons with the Mets, pitching a total of 42 innings across 32 appearances. The 27-year-old holds a 5-2 record with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP in the majors. During Spring Training this year, Hartwig pitched three innings across three games, allowing a pair of hits, no runs, and striking out three.
Rios, 31, has the most experience of the group and has suited up in 92 games for five other teams—most notably the Philadelphia Phillies. He struggled for the Mets in Spring Training, posting a 7.71 ERA and a 3.00 WHIP across his three appearances.
Waddell last pitched in the majors in 2021 when he split the season with three teams: the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and St. Louis Cardinals. He made one start in Spring Training, allowing five hits and four runs across 3.1 innings.
The other four players were optioned to the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.
Justin Hagenman has yet to pitch an inning in the major leagues and made two appearances in Spring Training for the Mets. He gave up five hits, no runs, and struck out three in four innings.
Kevin Herget has limited major league experience, suiting up in just 24 games across three seasons. He appeared in four Spring Training games, posting a 6.75 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across four innings.
Austin Warren has split four major league seasons between the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. He has appeared in five Spring Training games for the Mets, posting a 7.20 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP, and allowing four earned runs across five total innings.
Finally, Jared Young is a skilled hitter who has played for the Chicago Cubs and finished last season with the Doosan Bears of the KBO. The 29-year-old Canadian slashed .211/.348/.211 in 10 Spring Training games for the Mets, with a pair of RBIs.
With just 18 days left before Opening Day in Houston, the battle for the remaining spots is about to get interesting for the Mets, especially given the recent spat of injuries the club is facing.