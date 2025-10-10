Mets’ utility man could be traded this offseason
Changes are already in motion for the New York Mets, who parted with the majority of their coaching staff after a three-month free fall in the standings left them out of the postseason.
But once the World Series concludes, major changes could also come to the roster. In an article published Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that utilityman Jeff McNeil — the second-longest-tenured Met on the roster — is a potential trade candidate this offseason.
“Jeff McNeil could hit the trade block,” Heyman wrote. He added that while the Mets are currently focused on filling out their staff under returning manager Carlos Mendoza, sources suggested that a McNeil trade could be one way to improve the team’s defense, which was an issue in 2025.
McNeil, 33, missed nearly the first month of the regular season after suffering a low-grade right oblique strain during spring training. He went on to play in 122 games, splitting his defensive work between his natural second base position and all three outfield spots.
According to Statcast, McNeil ranked 12th among qualified second basemen with +4 Outs Above Average in 2025. He was also credited with two defensive runs saved at his primary position but was a net negative in both categories when playing center field (-3 DRS, -1 OAA) and left field (-2 DRS, -1 OAA).
McNeil posted solid offensive numbers for most of 2025, though they fell well short of his exceptional production from 2022, when he captured the NL batting title. The eight-year veteran slashed .243/.335/.411 (.746 OPS) with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs across 462 plate appearances, but ended the season mired in a 4-for-46 slump.
Though McNeil should have some value on the trade market, it will depend on how much money the Mets and other interested teams are willing to absorb. He is set to earn $15.75 million next season, and after that, the Mets or any acquiring team would have the option of paying him the same salary in 2027 or buying out his contract for $2 million, making him a free agent.
If the Mets ultimately move on from McNeil, they would still have more than one versatile infield option available to them — barring additional trades. New York currently has Luisangel Acuña, Ronny Mauricio, and Brett Baty, who broke out with a .748 OPS and 3.1 bWAR over 130 games this season while splitting reps with Mark Vientos at third base and McNeil at second.
A trade could also clear a path for Mets No. 3 prospect Jett Williams to join the big league roster. The versatile 21-year-old played 581 innings at shortstop, 240 innings at second base, and 210.1 innings in center over 130 minor league games this season. He also hit 17 home runs, stole 34 bases, and posted a combined .828 OPS against Double-A and Triple-A pitching.