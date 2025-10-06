Mets’ Juan Soto, Pete Alonso finalists for impressive award
The New York Mets may have missed the postseason in 2025, but two of their stars stood out among the league’s best at the plate.
On Monday, Mets sluggers Juan Soto and Pete Alonso were named finalists for the Hank Aaron Award, given annually to the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The other eight National League nominees are Shohei Ohtani, Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, Kyle Schwarber, Fernando Tatis Jr., Kyle Tucker, Trea Turner, and Christian Yelich.
Soto, 26, got off to a relatively slow start offensively in the first year of his historic 15-year, $765 million deal. That turned around in June, when he earned NL Player of the Month honors by batting .322/.474/.722 with 11 home runs — tied for the third most by any Met in a calendar month. He also drew 25 walks and finished with a 1.196 OPS, both of which led the majors.
The lefty-hitting outfielder lived up to expectations the rest of the way, batting .269/.398/.545 (.942 OPS) with 23 home runs in his final 76 games. Soto finished the season with a career-high 43 home runs, 105 RBIs, and a .921 OPS. He also led the majors with 127 walks and tied for the NL lead with 38 stolen bases.
In 2024, Soto finished third in the AL MVP race with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge batting directly behind him. After making the move to Queens, questions about who would provide his lineup protection became a top storyline until it was resolved in early February.
Alonso, 30, agreed to return to the Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal (including an opt-out) just days before spring training. The veteran first baseman was coming off a down season by his standards — despite shining in October — but returned to All-Star form alongside Soto in 2025.
According to Statcast, Alonso ranked in the top 5% of the league in average exit velocity, barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage in 2025, making significant gains in all three categories from the prior year. The power-hitting righty finished with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs (second most in the NL) over 162 games. It was his second straight season without missing a game.
Alonso also posted a career-best .272 batting average, his highest OPS (.871) since his 2019 rookie season, and tied Matt Olson for the NL lead in doubles (41). The five-time All-Star was set to earn $24 million in 2026 but told reporters at season’s end that he plans to opt out and re-enter free agency this winter, giving himself a second chance to secure a long-term deal.
No Mets player has won the Hank Aaron Award since it was introduced in 1999. This year’s winners will be announced Thursday, Nov. 13, during a special presentation at the MLB Awards.
A panel of Hall of Famers and a fan vote will determine the winners in each league. Voting is open through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET.