Mets veteran reveals Juan Soto felt 'separate' from team at times
There was a lot of chatter about the New York Mets' clubhouse chemistry during the 2025 season, especially in the midst of the team's collapse over the past three or so months.
Multiple insiders and analysts speculated that something was not quite right in the clubhouse. While they had no direct proof of this, the fact that this talented (and expensive) team kept spiraling without fail for so long suggested there was something wrong outside of what was happening on the field.
Every team goes through a brutal stretch or two during a 162-game season. But they all seem to find a way to right the ship at some point. While the Mets showed the occasional sign of life for a week or so, they always reverted to their losing ways.
Of course, given that Juan Soto was the most prominent newcomer to this roster (after signing the biggest contract in sports history ($765 million) last offseason), much of the locker room speculation revolved around him.
None of Soto's past teammates have ever come out saying that he's a bad guy or is a cancer to the clubhouse. In fact, all indications are that he's a quiet, reserved guy who prefers to keep to himself.
Starling Marte's Juan Soto Comments Turns Heads
But sometimes, preferring to stick to oneself isn't always seen in a great light on a baseball team, where you're surrounded by the same guys every day for six to seven months of the year, building chemistry and camaraderie.
This is why Mets veteran Starling Marte's comments in a September 39 article from Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports are raising eyebrows.
After a quote from Francisco Lindor talking about how Soto is, "away from the world," and that, "That’s just who he is. He's just in and out, in and out, in and out. And that's perfectly fine," Thosar wrote, "While most Mets players accepted Soto’s reclusive personality, Starling Marte didn’t."
"He sometimes feels like he has to be separate from us," Marte was quoted as saying. "But no, I say, he has to be closer."
Marte later added, "Some players are different. Nothing we can do with that. But something I can do is talk to [Soto], (tell him to) come close to us. Jog with us. Bring more energy or emotion. I tell him, ‘I want to see you smiling more. It's something that, maybe you feel pressure. But it's something you can take away by talking to us, laughing with us. I want to see that. But, no rush, no rush. When you feel like you can do it, you do it.’"
Perhaps this was just Soto's personality, or him slowly acclimating to a new team. But fans will hope Soto doesn't feel this same way next season.