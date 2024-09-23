Mets' Veteran Slugger Mired in Brutal Slump
For the most part, life is good for the New York Mets.
After taking three-of-four at Citi Field against the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets have a two-game lead over the rival Atlanta Braves and the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand over the Arizona Diamondbacks. New York is well on their way to returning to the playoffs after a one-year absence; entering Monday's off-day, their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is four, which they can achieve by winning their ensuing series in Atlanta.
However, there are still questions surrounding the team, which can decide whether they make a deep postseason run or not. The starting rotation will be without Kodai Senga, so they will need to depend on Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and company to provide length. In the lineup, shortstop Francisco Lindor has missed the Mets' last seven games; although he is expected to return in time for the postseason or even the Atlanta series, he likely won't be at full strength.
But these questions pale in comparison to the mysterious slump of designated hitter J.D. Martinez.
The 37-year-old hitting savant has been completely lost at the plate in September, with only three hits in 44 at-bats; this equates to a slash line of .068/.180/.091 and a -10 wRC+. He has gone hitless in his last 32 at-bats and his last 38 plate appearances; over this stretch, he has drawn just three walks while striking out eight times.
This horrendous September swoon has dragged Martinez's numbers down significantly, with a .234/.318/.407 slash line and a 107 wRC+ that is slightly above league average. In sharp contrast, the full-time DH has a career line of .283/.347/.516 and a 130 wRC+.
"My mechanics are not very good right now, they haven’t been, that is why I have been getting out," Martinez said last Thursday. "I have got to let my back shoulder stay up as my elbow drops. It’s just a habit I have gotten into. I have got to figure out a way to fix it."
Martinez is renowned for his use of video, studying his at-bats to improve his swing mechanics; this has made him extremely adaptable and consistent throughout his career. Unfortunately, his efforts didn't yield results over the weekend; against the Phillies, he only reached base once in 10 plate appearances.
The 37-year-old deserves credit for helping the Mets get where they are now, as his hot streak in June seemed to ignite the rest of the lineup; New York has fielded one of the most productive lineups in baseball since. However, considering his total lack of production lately and inability to contribute outside of hitting, the Mets may have a very difficult decision to make once the postseason rolls around.