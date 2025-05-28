Mets viewed as potential trade fit for 'enigma' southpaw hurler
The New York Mets have a surplus of quality starting pitchers in their organization right now. In addition to having several compelling prospects (the entire Mets' minor league pitching staff leads all of Minor League Baseball in strikeout percentage (27.4%), fastball velocity (93.8 mph), and opponent batting average (.222) so far this season), the team's MLB pitching staff has also been elite.
And with Paul Blackburn, Frankie Montas, and Sean Manaea all returning from injuries relatively soon, New York will have an embarrassment of riches for their starting rotation.
However, their bullpen could use some assistance, especially when it comes to their left-handed relievers. And in a May 27 article, CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson listed Los Angeles Angels southpaw reliever Reid Detmers as a potential trade fit for the Mets.
"Detmers is an enigma. The pitch-quality models love him and his fastball-slider combination, and he's usually good for two to three strikeouts per walk," Anderson wrote.
He then added, "Unfortunately, he's been a well-below-average pitcher from a runs-allowed perspective dating back through last season -- and that's even with the Angels relegating him to the bullpen all year. Other teams are going to try to buy low on Detmers, making this a matter of if/when the Angels decide they've had enough."
Anderson then listed the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies as the three top trade fits for Detmers.
Detmers hasn't been good for the Angels so far this season, as he holds a 7.17 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched. However, the arm talent is there. And he could come around just in time to be a major asset for any team that's competing for playoff positioning later this year.