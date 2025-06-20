Mets watching Clay Holmes' workload 'Closely'
The New York Mets are in a pitching predicament. As the team reels from a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, extending their losing streak to six games, the starting rotation is unraveling.
Clay Holmes, who had been remarkably consistent in his first 13 starts with the Mets posting a sub-3.00 ERA, has recently shown signs of wear. In back-to-back outings, the first-year starter has been pulled early and struggled to command the zone at an efficient rate.
In Thursday's loss to Atlanta, Holmes turned in arguably his roughest start of the season. He threw a career-high 104 pitches but lasted just 4.2 innings, giving up three runs, and a season-high six walks in the team's 7-1 loss. Despite the rough outing, Holmes remains confident in his role as a sustainable part of the Mets' rotation.
"I feel like the ball was coming out probably the best it has all year today. Still feel in a good spot, it's just a matter of executing that stuff tonight versus any type of previous workload," Holmes said post-game.
While Holmes' transition from a reliever to a full-time starter raised questions during Spring Training, he's answered many of them through his durability. He has pitched at least five innings in 12 of his 15 starts and has six quality starts. This durability and stamina will only grow in importance as the Mets have seen starters Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill both placed on the injured list within the past week.
After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged that the team is being mindful of Holmes' rising workload.
"I'm not going to say I'm concerned, but this is something that we're watching closely," Mendoza said. "We'll continue after every outing, continue the testing and all that, but [he] continues to feels good."
In a rotation that already has an abundance of question marks between performance dips and mounting injuries, Holmes will need to give stability to a starting rotation that has struggled during the team's longest losing streak of the season.