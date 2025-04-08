Mets were atop Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s free agency 'wish list', per insider
On April 6, news broke that first baseman slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Guerrero Jr.'s contract negotiations were one of the biggest topics in the baseball world since spring training began, as it was known that the Blue Jays were trying to secure him long-term.
Another interesting story regarding Guerrero Jr. is that the New York Mets were actively interested in trading for him this offseason before they agreed to re-sign Pete Alonso.
An April 7 X post from Mets SNY insider Andy Martino confirmed this interest by writing, "Yes, the Mets talked about Guerrero last offseason when Alonso seemed to be on the way out, but that was for one year and then let's see. Once it became clear he was looking at ~$500MM from Toronto, it also became clear that the price would never fit Mets' valuation at 1B."
Ultimately, the Mets' interest no longer matters. However, if it's any consolation, an April 7 article from USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed that the interest was mutual.
"The deal will keep Guerrero in Toronto for at least 14 years, ending any ideas for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, who were atop of Guerrero’s wish list if he became a free agent," Nightengale wrote.
Even though Guerrero Jr. was interested in the Mets, it's tough to imagine that if Guerrero Jr. had indeed reached free agency, the Mets would have been able to offer a deal close to the 14-year, $500 million contract he signed with Toronto, if only because of the $765 million they gave to Juan Soto this past offseason.
But one can never count Steve Cohen out.