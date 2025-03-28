MLB Execs deem Juan Soto NL MVP favorite if Shohei Ohtani doesn't repeat as winner
The New York Mets' new star player moved from the American League to the National League this offseason, setting a new professional sports record with his contract.
With only one game under his belt in the NL in 2025, GMs around the league already consider Juan Soto among the league's best players. In an ESPN+ article surveying MLB executives, Soto was ranked "most likely to win NL MVP if not Ohtani."
As the question acknowledged, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is the heavy favorite to repeat the award. Last season, Ohtani won the award unanimously after becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season; he also became the first full-time designated hitter to win MVP, after elbow surgery prevented him from pitching.
Ohtani's prowess both as a slugger and a true ace make him a historic talent. As he continues to rack up hardware both in MVPs and World Series championships, he is on his way to becoming one of the best players of all time. That said, Soto's inclusion just behind Ohtani is something to pay attention to.
Soto tallied the most votes from the executives with five. Behind him was the Dodgers' Mookie Betts with three, and the Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker, Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, and Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. with two. Also receiving a vote was Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Only 26 years old, Soto has already become one of the league's most consistent sluggers. Last season, he finished third in AL MVP voting behind his former teammate Aaron Judge and Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. On his new team, Soto will be the center of attention and is expected to elevate this Mets squad that fell to Ohtani's Dodgers in the National League Championship Series a year ago.
Soto's Mets debut was uninspiring, as he followed up a single on his first at-bat with two walks before striking out down two runs with two on to end the game. As the season rolls on, the Mets will look for more from their new right fielder.
New York will take on the Houston Astros again Friday at 8:10 pm EST on Apple TV+.