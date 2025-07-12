MLB insider reveals Mets tried to re-acquire Pete Crow-Armstrong
The New York Mets have been active at the trade deadline since Steve Cohen bought the team prior to the 2021 season, but one of their biggest regrets came from Cohen's first deadline.
Desperately seeking to stay afloat in the National League East, the Mets acquired Javier Baez and Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has emerged as a top flight center fielder in the windy city.
Crow-Armstrong is an All-Star starter for the National League and has been dominant on both sides of the ball, hitting .269 with 20 home runs and 75 RBI entering action on Saturday. Parting with a prospect with that potential for what turned out to be two months of Baez and eight of Williams turned out to be a mistake in hindsight, and according to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets tried to fix it during their infamous 2023 fire sale.
Martino's report revealed that shortly after the Milwaukee Brewers called the Mets to inquire about an Alonso trade, the team decided to gauge the market for their star first baseman. The Mets called the Cubs to see if they would be interested in sending Crow-Armstrong back to New York in exchange for Alonso, a deal that Chicago rejected pretty quickly, ending the conversation.
Things appeared to have worked out for the Mets and Alonso, who came together on a new contract last winter with Alonso poised to break the franchise's career home run record in the next month or two. The Cubs are undoubtedly thrilled to have Crow-Armstrong, who is only 23 years old and locked in as a potential face of their franchise for the long haul.
The fact that the Mets tried to get Crow-Armstrong back, even if the chances of it happening weren't too realistic, shows that the team realized they made a massive error parting with a top prospect for a rental. Perhaps the fallout of that deal will be considered when David Stearns decides which young players to part with to upgrade the Mets' roster prior to this year's deadline.