The Mets have a trio of pitchers on the brink of returning, while a key position player isn't progressing the way the team had hoped.

As manager Buck Showalter told reporters, the plan is for Max Scherzer (left oblique irritation) to come off the IL to pitch in Milwaukee on Monday. Scherzer has been on the shelf since September 4.

Scherzer made a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, going 3.2 innings, while striking out seven batters and allowing one run.

In addition to Scherzer, Drew Smith will "probably" get activated off the IL on Tuesday during the Mets' series with the Brewers. Smith made back-to-back appearances for Triple-A Syracuse over the weekend.

Lastly, Tylor Megill is back with the Mets, and will be activated "shortly," as Showalter said. After beginning the season as a starter, Megill will come back as a long reliever.

The Mets will have three roster moves to make to clear room for these pitchers.

As for right fielder Starling Marte (fractured middle finger), he told reporters that he attempted to do baseball activities on Thursday, but had to stop because he was still experiencing discomfort.

That said, Marte says he is hopeful that he can return before the end of the regular season (15 games remaining). Showalter also expressed some optimism on Sunday regarding Marte's status as well: "Hopefully Marte isn't too far behind."

