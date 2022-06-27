Skip to main content

When Jeff McNeil is Expected Back in New York Mets' Lineup

When Jeff McNeil is expected back in New York Mets' lineup.

MIAMI - By the time the New York Mets play their next game on Tuesday, eight days will have passed since second baseman/left fielder Jeff McNeil last appeared in a game.

McNeil missed all five games on the Mets' road trip after tweaking his hamstring in the finale of their home stand on June 20. Over the weekend at LoanDepot Park, the 30-year-old was available as a pinch-hitter and spent time testing his tight right hamstring during pregame warmups, but the Mets decided to not risk worsening his ailment on the Marlins' AstroTurf. 

On a positive note, it doesn't sound like McNeil will be sidelined too much longer.

"I'm confident he will be a player on Tuesday," manager Buck Showalter told reporters prior to the Mets' 3-2 walk-off loss to the Marlins on Sunday. "I'd look for him to start (then)."

When asked if there is any thought about placing McNeil on the injured list, Showalter replied: "No, I think he is going to make it."

The Mets went 2-3 on their road trip against the Houston Astros and Marlins. They will now come back home to face the Astros again on Tuesday and Wednesday after dropping both games to them at Minute Maid Park last week. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With a tough opponent coming to town, the Mets can use all the help they can get, especially with the Atlanta Braves now breathing down their neck in the NL East race. Fortunately, McNeil should be back soon enough.

McNeil has been one of the Mets' best hitters this season, slashing .327/.386/.465 with an .851 OPS, four home runs and 33 RBIs. He has been even better with runners in scoring position, going 23-for-57 (.404) with an 1.032 OPS and 28 RBIs. 

Read More:

Mets' Francisco Lindor Still Persevering Through Broken Finger

Mets’ Edwin Diaz Throws Fastest Pitch of Career

- Why Max Scherzer Needs More Time Before Rejoining Mets Rotation

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jeff McNeilNew York Mets

Read More

When Jeff McNeil is Expected Back in New York Mets' Lineup

just now

New York Mets’ Edwin Diaz Throws Fastest Pitch of Career

11 hours ago

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor Still Persevering Through Broken Finger

11 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save and defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
News

New York Mets’ Edwin Diaz Throws Fastest Pitch of Career

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor is still persevering through broken finger.
News

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor Still Persevering Through Broken Finger

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor May, Colin Holderman, Jeff McNeil

By Pat RagazzoJun 25, 2022
An announced crowd of 7,491, a Mirabito Stadium baseball record, saw Max Scherzer and James McCann rehab with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Reading won, 7-6. Mets Rehab At Rumble Ponies Gallery 008
News

Why Max Scherzer Needs More Time Before Rejoining New York Mets Rotation

By Pat RagazzoJun 25, 2022
Jun 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.
News

Report: New York Mets Showing Interest in This All-Star Starter

By Pat RagazzoJun 25, 2022
Mets catcher James McCann will undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his wrist.
News

New York Mets Get James McCann Back From IL

By Pat RagazzoJun 24, 2022
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Jeff McNeil, Joey Lucchesi

By Pat RagazzoJun 24, 2022
May 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Max Scherzer Won't Pitch for New York Mets Sunday; What Could be Next

By Pat RagazzoJun 24, 2022