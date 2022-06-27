When Jeff McNeil is expected back in New York Mets' lineup.

MIAMI - By the time the New York Mets play their next game on Tuesday, eight days will have passed since second baseman/left fielder Jeff McNeil last appeared in a game.

McNeil missed all five games on the Mets' road trip after tweaking his hamstring in the finale of their home stand on June 20. Over the weekend at LoanDepot Park, the 30-year-old was available as a pinch-hitter and spent time testing his tight right hamstring during pregame warmups, but the Mets decided to not risk worsening his ailment on the Marlins' AstroTurf.

On a positive note, it doesn't sound like McNeil will be sidelined too much longer.

"I'm confident he will be a player on Tuesday," manager Buck Showalter told reporters prior to the Mets' 3-2 walk-off loss to the Marlins on Sunday. "I'd look for him to start (then)."

When asked if there is any thought about placing McNeil on the injured list, Showalter replied: "No, I think he is going to make it."

The Mets went 2-3 on their road trip against the Houston Astros and Marlins. They will now come back home to face the Astros again on Tuesday and Wednesday after dropping both games to them at Minute Maid Park last week.

With a tough opponent coming to town, the Mets can use all the help they can get, especially with the Atlanta Braves now breathing down their neck in the NL East race. Fortunately, McNeil should be back soon enough.

McNeil has been one of the Mets' best hitters this season, slashing .327/.386/.465 with an .851 OPS, four home runs and 33 RBIs. He has been even better with runners in scoring position, going 23-for-57 (.404) with an 1.032 OPS and 28 RBIs.

