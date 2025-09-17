New York Mets activate key backup catcher from IL
As the New York Mets prepare for the final 11 games of the regular season, they’ll get some insurance with the return of their top defensive catcher from the injured list.
On Wednesday, the Mets activated catcher Luis Torrens from the IL ahead of game two of their crucial three-game set against the San Diego Padres. Torrens had been sidelined since September 8th, retroactive to the 7th; the catcher suffered a forearm contusion after attempting to block a ball behind the plate in a game against the Cincinnati Reds on September 6th.
Torrens, 29, was acquired by the Mets from the New York Yankees last season for cash considerations. He signed a one-year deal to stay in Queens in January and served as the primary catcher to start the season, with Francisco Alvarez starting the year on the IL.
Torrens has appeared in 87 games for the Mets this season, posting a slash line of .225/.287/.348 with five home runs and 29 RBI. While he has never been known for his offensive prowess, Torrens’ play behind the plate has more than made up for it. He has a solid .992 fielding percentage this season and has thrown out 18 of 43 base stealers for an NL-best 41.9% caught stealing percentage.
His activation from the IL is fortuitous timing, as Alvarez exited Tuesday’s game with what the Mets are calling a triceps injury. Alvarez was hit on his left elbow by a 100 mph pitch thrown by Padres’ reliever Bradgley Rodriguez and was replaced by backup Hayden Senger. While Alvarez has been announced as a starter in Wednesday’s game, the Mets will likely be cautious with him given his injury history this season.
With the return of Torrens to the big league lineup, the Mets optioned Senger back to Triple-A Syracuse. Senger appeared in three games for the Mets since being recalled on September 8th, with one of those being a start in a 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on September 11th.
The Mets now have their two top catchers for the stretch run with an NL playoff spot on the line. With just 11 games left in the season, New York finds themselves in a dog fight for the final NL Wild Card spot; the team is 1.5 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and 3.0 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants.
As long as the Mets can hang on to the final Wild Card spot, they will be facing the winner of the NL West Division.