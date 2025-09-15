New York Mets cautioned about this postseason strategy
While they haven't clinched a playoff berth yet, there are questions about how the New York Mets will line up their pitching rotation if they end up playing October baseball.
Despite seeing their young starters impress during the early stages of their big league careers, it has been the veterans of the Mets' rotation who have struggled lately, resulting in New York having to rely heavily on its young arms.
But the struggles of David Peterson, who has proven to be the ace of the Mets' rotation this year, has been especially worrisome. His consistent durability throughout the season made him the most likely candidate to start in a potential Game 1 of the Wild Card Series; however, his recent decline and pitching style has drawn some caution from this baseball insider.
During an episode of Mets Off Day, Will Sammon of The Athletic believes it is far "too risky" to have Peterson start in a postseason game for the Amazins' for this specific reason.
"He {Peterson} just puts the ball in play too often for me as a playoff guy, I think you want more swing and miss in the playoffs," Sammon said. "I think what we're seeing sometimes, when the ball is in play, the Mets are not a lock to make the play, their defense is not good sometimes, so that puts a lot of risk I think to start David Peterson...I just prefer more swing and miss, especially with a team that has trouble making plays."
Sammon is certainly right about the fact that Peterson generates more balls in play rather than strikeouts. According to Baseball Savant, the lefty's groundball rate is at 55.8% compared to a strikeout rate of only 21.5%.
Aside from Peterson's low strikeout rate, the 30-year-old has also not been the ace the Mets have relied upon lately. Over his last 15 starts, Peterson has a 5.01 ERA across 82.2 innings pitched, and over his last seven starts, it's been an even bigger struggle for the lefty hurler, posting a 7.07 ERA in just 35.1 innings.
While it has been another productive season for Peterson overall, going 9-5 with a 3.77 ERA in 28 starts this season, he hasn't exactly been at the top of his game like he was at the start of the 2025 campaign.
If New York doesn't feel comfortable starting Peterson in either a Game 1 or a winner-take-all playoff game, they can call upon Nolan McLean, who has sparkled in the first six starts of his career. But of course, the Mets have to get there first.