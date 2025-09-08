New York Mets lose catcher to the IL
Less than a week after getting Francisco Alvarez back, the New York Mets are once again down another catcher.
As Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported on Monday, the Mets are placing backup catcher Luis Torrens on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to September 7, with a right forearm contusion and are recalling Hayden Senger from Triple-A Syracuse.
Lauren Albanese of Newsday also reported that Torrens hurt himself while blocking a ball behind the plate on Saturday during New York's 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He was unavailable for Sunday's series finale as the Amazins' carried just one catcher during that game.
Torrens does not believe he'll be on the shelf for too long, but the Mets opted to recall Senger from Triple-A anyway due to the team not wanting to carry two injured catchers with Alvarez still batting through his injuries (right thumb sprain and fractured left pinky).
Torrens being placed on the IL comes at an unfortunate time for him and the Mets, as the backstop is coming off a great series against the Detroit Tigers last week. During that series in Detroit, he went 5-for-10 at the plate with a double, a home run, and five RBI.
Read More: Mets' starting rotation has widest range of possibilties amongst playoff teams
The 29-year-old has also been the most productive catcher for the Mets this season, especially after Alvarez began the 2025 campaign on the IL when he fractured his left hamate bone during spring training. Torrens would end up having multiple stints as the team's starting catcher this year as Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A on June 22 due to his struggles both offensively and behind the plate; the latter was placed on the IL for the second time this season on August 18 after spraining the UCL in his right thumb and fracturing his left pinky during a rehab assignment.
Torrens' defense has also been put on full display this season as he ranks first in all of baseball in caught stealing percentage (45%) and catcher’s caught stealing above average (11), according to Baseball Savant.
While Alvarez brings a much better bat to the table, losing Torrens certainly hurts due to his strong glove and recent emergence at the dish, as well as Alvarez attempting to play through his injuries through the rest of the season. In 47 games this season, Torrens is slashing .225/.287/.348 with five home runs, 29 RBI, 13 doubles and a .635 OPS.