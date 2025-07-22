Inside The Mets

New York Mets activate slugger from IL in lineup boost

The New York Mets are activating DH/outfielder Starling Marte from the injured list in a move that should boost the team's lineup.

Pat Ragazzo

Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Help is on the way for the New York Mets.

On Tuesday, the Mets activated designated hitter/outfielder Starling Marte from the injured list and optioned DH Jared Young to Triple-A Syracuse.

Marte was seen running the bases at Citi Field prior to Monday night's 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. It appears the Mets had seen enough to deem the veteran slugger ready to come off the IL.

Marte first landed on the IL with a bone bruise in his right knee back on July 7, one week prior to the All-Star break. Marte only had to miss 10 games of action as he was able to make his way back to the big-leagues rather quickly.

The return of Marte should provide a solid boost to the Mets' lineup given the 36-year-old is slashing .270/.353/.387 with a .740 OPS, four home runs and 20 RBI in 58 games.

The Mets are without the other half of their DH platoon in Jesse Winker, who went down with a back injury on July 10. Unlike Marte, Winker's recovery timeline looks a lot murkier. Winker received an epidural last Friday and was shutdown from baseball activities for 7-10 days.

Read More: New York Mets injury updates: Jesse Winker, Starling Marte

With Winker still on the mend, the good news for the Mets is that Marte is now back and healthy for their lineup.

In addition to activating Marte from the IL, the Mets made a flurry of roster moves. Right-handed pitcher Justin Garza was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. As a result, right-hander Kevin Herget was optioned to Triple-A and righty Chris Devenski was designated for assignment.

The Mets also announced that left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell had his optional assignment reversed. This is because Waddell is being placed on the 15-day IL with a right hip impingement (retroactive to July 19).

Righty reliever Rico Garcia, who was re-claimed on Monday, has reported to the Mets and will be active for Tuesday night's game.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News