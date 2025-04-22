Inside The Mets

New York Mets called ‘ideal landing spot’ for struggling outfielder

Should the Mets target this struggling outfielder in light of Jose Siri's expected long absence?

Logan VanDine

Apr 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates his two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The New York Mets officially got the timeline of how long they will be without centerfielder Jose Siri.

President of baseball operations David Stearns announced that Siri will miss eight to 10 weeks with a fractured left tibia. The 29-year-old suffered that brutal injury during his at-bat against the Athletics on April 12 when he fouled a ball off his left leg.

Despite Siri getting off to a poor start offensively in his first season with the Mets, going just 1-for-20 (.050) at the plate, New York was still hoping for big things out of the outfielder whom they acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays during the offseason. With Tyrone Taylor now seeing most reps out of center, as well as the team looking at other internal options to fill Siri's void, could this struggling center fielder be a potential trade piece for the Amazins' to make?

In an April 22 article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller listed Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. as an "ideal landing spot" for the Mets.

“Between Pete Alonso having a sensational start to his second contract year and the starting rotation drastically exceeding expectations, the Mets are in great shape in first place in the NL East, one game back for the best record in the majors,” Miller wrote. “However, there’s little question that New York’s center field situation is a hot mess.”

Even though Robert is also off to a poor start with the White Sox, slashing just .145/.268/.246 with two home runs and six RBI, the 27-year-old is only two years removed from slugging a career-high 38 home runs and 80 RBI. He is also in the final year of his six-year, $50 million deal with Chicago; while his deal contains club options for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons, the White Sox could end up fielding trade offers for Robert as the team is trending towards another brutal season of futility.

The Mets may seem content with having Taylor getting the majority of the starts out in center field, as well as floating the idea of having both Luisangel Acuña and Jeff McNeil get reps in the position as well. But Robert's strong offensive prowess is still undeniable despite his slow start to the season, and his addition could make the Mets' already fearsome lineup even deeper.

