Juan Soto facing most pressure of any Mets player down the stretch
When Juan Soto put pen to paper, signing a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, expectations went through the roof.
That was not only the largest contract in MLB history, but the largest any professional athlete has ever signed. And with that kind of commitment, great things have to follow. For that contract to be worthwhile, fans are expecting not only individual success, but for Soto to lead the team to a ton of success as well.
For that reason, it makes sense why Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has named the superstar right fielder as one of 12 players who are under the most pressure to deliver down the stretch of 2025; Soto came in at No. 9 on the list, and honestly, he could have been even higher given the stakes.
“Even if he has as much contract security as any player in MLB history, there's quite a bit of pressure on Soto to A) make sure that the Mets do indeed get to the postseason and B) do damage once they get there. If he disappoints down the stretch, Soto's postseason heroics prior to putting on a Mets uniform aren't going to save him from harsh criticism,” Kelly wrote.
Juan Soto's contract raises level of pressure on him to perform
Anything that Soto has achieved prior to donning a Mets uniform is for naught. Fans of the team know what he is capable of doing in October; with the Washington Nationals in 2019, he was a key piece of them winning the World Series. He had a .277/.373/.554 slash line with five home runs, three doubles and 14 RBI in 65 at-bats.
Last year with the New York Yankees, he participated in his second World Series. While Soto didn’t come away with his second ring, he was just as productive during their playoff run. He had a .327/.469/.633 slash line with four home runs, three doubles and nine RBI.
The ability to put a team on his back and carry the offense is there. In recent weeks, that has been done with some historic performances at the plate. A one-man wrecking crew at points, New York desperately needs that version of him to return so that they can at least qualify for the postseason.
Can Juan Soto stay hot and carry Mets to playoffs?
The Mets currently hold a 1.5-game lead over the San Francisco Giants for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. An untimely eight-game losing streak has made this a much closer race than it should have been. Soto started in all of those games and was productive with a .313/.343/.625 slash line in 35 plate appearances. He hit three home runs and one double with five RBI and four stolen bases.
Solid production for sure, but it wasn’t enough to help the team get over the hump. While it is not solely his fault if the team doesn’t qualify for the postseason, it would be a massive disappointment. And the harsh criticism that would follow almost certainly would be directed at him.
That may be unfair, but it's just the reality of being a superstar on the level that Soto is. On pace to reach statistical plateaus rarely achieved in MLB history, he would still face plenty of backlash should he struggle in the postseason. Those complaints would be even louder should he and the Mets not even have a chance to play in October by missing the postseason.
Soto is one of the reasons why New York is still contending for a playoff spot in the first place, and it would be hard to imagine how dire the situation would be if he wasn't there. But now is the time for him to give the Mets the push they need down the stretch, and perhaps elevate his play to yet another level if his teammates can't do the same.