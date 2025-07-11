New York Mets DFA veteran reliever amid Kodai Senga return
With Kodai Senga set to start Friday’s game after being activated from the injured list, the New York Mets cleared roster space by parting ways with a veteran who saved the bullpen Thursday.
As first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets designated reliever Rico Garcia for assignment Friday. The right-hander threw 35 pitches over the final 2.2 innings in Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles and did not allow a baserunner.
Garcia, 31, signed a minor league contract with the Mets in November. In 24 appearances (two starts) with Triple-A Syracuse, he posted a 4.45 ERA with 37 strikeouts and one save across 30.1 innings.
Before the Mets selected Garcia to their active roster on July 3, the right-hander had not made a big league appearance in two years. He wore five uniforms in parts of four seasons prior to his stint with New York, pitching to a 7.32 ERA in 35.2 innings with those other clubs.
Garcia’s most recent big league stint, although short-lived, was much more efficient. In two appearances, the Hawaii native struck out three over 4.2 shutout innings for the Mets, allowing just one hit and no walks. His 96.1 mph average velocity on his four-seam fastball was the best of his career, and he topped out at 98 mph.
Since Garcia is out of options, the Mets could not send him back to Triple-A without first passing him through waivers. He has been outrighted in the past, so even if he goes unclaimed, he will be able to reject an outright assignment to the minors in favor of free agency.
Senga, 32, rejoins the Mets’ rotation after missing three weeks with a right hamstring strain. The right-hander was 7-3 with a major league-best 1.47 ERA, 70 strikeouts, and a 1.11 WHIP in 13 starts before landing on the injured list in mid-June.
New York’s pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries over the past month, forcing the team to cycle through several journeymen to eat innings. The All-Star break, which begins after Sunday’s series finale, should give the Mets’ rotation and bullpen a much-needed chance to recover.