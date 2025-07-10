New York Mets showing trade interest in Marlins starting pitcher
As the July 31 trade deadline draws near, the New York Mets are actively seeking starting pitching help.
According to MLB reporter Francys Romero, the Mets are among several teams showing interest in Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera ahead of the deadline. He added that the Marlins are expected to ask for a strong return, as Cabrera is under club control through the 2028 season.
Cabrera, 27, has made 15 starts this season, posting a 3.33 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 80 strikeouts over 78.1 innings. He is averaging a career-best 96.7 mph on his four-seam fastball and has noticeably increased his sinker and slider usage from previous seasons, though his 93.8 mph changeup remains his primary pitch.
A former top-five prospect in Miami’s system, Cabrera’s swing-and-miss stuff has been undeniable since his 2021 debut. However, a pair of minor league options and recurring shoulder problems have kept him from surpassing 100 innings during his first four big-league seasons.
Walks have occasionally been an issue for the 6-foot-4 flamethrower, but his 3.4 BB/9 rate so far in 2025 marks a significant improvement from his previous rates of 4.7 (2024) and 6.0 (2023).
Cabrera has been lights out over his last eight outings, posting a 1.64 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and 16 walks in 44 innings. He most recently pitched seven innings in back-to-back starts.
Even with Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and Paul Blackburn all expected back before the end of July, the Mets’ rotation could still use some extra help. They lost Griffin Canning to a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon in late June, and Tylor Megill’s earliest possible activation from the 60-day injured list is Aug. 14, further hampering their depth.
New York also faces other questions in the rotation, such as how Clay Holmes will fare in the second half after already surpassing his career-high in innings, and which version of Frankie Montas will emerge after mixed results in his first few outings. The Mets will also need to monitor the health of Senga, Manaea, and Montas closely, given their recent injury histories.
With Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette previously reporting their interest in Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, bolstering the rotation appears to be a priority for the Mets. Adding a high-upside arm like Cabrera or Keller would not only upgrade the middle of New York’s rotation on paper but also provide a security blanket should their injury woes persist.