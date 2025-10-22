New York Mets have three Silver Slugger finalists
Though the New York Mets fell short of the postseason in 2025, the top third of their lineup was as formidable as any.
On Wednesday, Mets stars Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Juan Soto were named finalists for the Silver Slugger Award, given annually to the best offensive performer at each position. Each league awards 10 Silver Sluggers: one for each infield position, three outfielders, one designated hitter, and one utility player.
The winners are voted on by major league managers and coaches, who are not allowed to vote for players on their own teams. They base their selections on a combination of offensive statistics, including batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, as well as their overall impressions of a player’s offensive value.
Alonso, 30, batted .272/.347/.524 (.871 OPS) with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs in 162 games this season. He tied Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson for the NL lead in doubles (41), while his RBI total ranked second only to Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.
According to Statcast, Alonso ranked in the top 5% of the league in average exit velocity, barrel percentage, and hard-hit percentage in 2025. The five-time All-Star, who will soon re-enter free agency, was also named a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award along with Soto.
Lindor, 31, is a four-time Silver Slugger recipient and has earned the honor in each of the past two seasons. In 2025, the switch-hitting shortstop hit .267/.346/.466 (.811 OPS) with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases over 160 games.
With his second career 30-30 campaign, Lindor became the first shortstop in major league history with four seasons of 25 or more home runs and 25 or more stolen bases. He was particularly effective at setting the table for his team in 2025, finishing tied for the second-most leadoff home runs (11) in baseball. Only Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani had more (12).
Soto, 26, earned a Silver Slugger with each of his three former teams before getting off to a relatively slow start offensively in his first season as a Met. That changed in June, when he earned NL Player of the Month honors by batting .322/.474/.722 with 11 home runs — tied for the third most by any Met in a calendar month.
In 160 total games, Soto produced a .263/.396/.525 (.921 OPS) slash line while setting career highs in home runs (43) and stolen bases (38). The lefty-hitting outfielder ranked first in MLB with 127 walks, first in the NL in on-base percentage (.396), and 10th among all major leaguers in RBIs (105).
The other outfield finalists include Corbin Carroll, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Stowers, Kyle Tucker, and James Wood. Alonso is up against Olson and Freddie Freeman at first base, while Lindor faces Geraldo Perdomo and Trea Turner at shortstop.
The National League winners will be announced Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. ET on The Baseball Insiders livestream on YouTube. The American League winners will be revealed the next day at the same time.