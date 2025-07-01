New York Mets make a decision on Sean Manaea, Jesse Winker
The New York Mets received some very encouraging rehab updates surrounding two injured players.
On Tuesday, Mike Mayer of Metsmerized first reported that starting pitcher Sean Manaea and designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker will both appear in a rehab game for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies tonight.
This is certainly encouraging news, especially for Manaea, as the lefty had a minor setback during his rehab last week after a loose body was discovered in his left elbow, resulting in him needing a cortisone shot. Manaea is continuing to rehab from a strained right oblique he suffered during spring training and has yet to pitch at all this season.
The 33-year-old last made a rehab start on June 20 for Triple-A Syracuse and was dominant, giving up just one earned run over 5.1 innings, striking out seven batters with no walks; Manaea also retired the final 15 batters he faced. The Mets are hoping for similar results out of Manaea during this rehab appearance, as well as no setbacks.
As for Winker, the fan favorite has been out since May 4 after also suffering an oblique strain against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he attempted to throw out Brendan Donovan at home. Winker previously made a rehab appearance for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones and went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI double, and a hit-by-pitch.
Winker was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Mets during last year's trade deadline and re-signed with the Amazins' on a one-year, $8 million deal during the offseason. The 31-year-old has played in just 24 games for New York this year, batting .239/.321/.418 with one home run, 10 RBI, and a .739 OPS.
With the Mets entering July as losers of 13 out of their last 16, struggling both at the plate and on the mound, they're hoping Manaea and Winker are now one step closer to joining the Mets, who both played pivotal roles during the team's playoff run last year.