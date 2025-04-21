New York Mets make history with hot start at Citi Field in 2025
The New York Mets haven't always had tremendous success at Citi Field, mostly due to some lackluster teams in the park's early years, but few can deny that the building can rock when the Mets are playing well.
Sunday's win over the St. Louis Cardinals helped the Mets improve to 9-1 at home this season, marking just the third time in franchise history they've won 9 of their first 10 home games.
The previous two times marked very good years, as the 2015 Mets won the pennant and every Mets' fan knows how 1986 ended up. The current Mets also created another parallel by completing their first four-game sweep of St. Louis since April of 1986, a key series that marked a launching pad for that group's dominant regular season.
The energy at Citi Field has been very high this season as attendance has been noticeably up, with average attendance over the team's first 10 home games sitting at 36,705. That figure is an increase of nearly 7,000 fans per game compared to 2024, with fans delivering a ton of energy that has created playoff-like atmospheres in April baseball games.
That atmosphere is far more electric than some of the road sites the Mets have played at so far (notably Miami, West Sacramento, and a frigid Target Field), and it appears as if the Mets are feeding off the energy of their fans at home. First baseman Pete Alonso has given credit to the crowd as well, noting that the Citi Field fans give the Mets a big edge at home.
The Mets recorded their second sellout of the season on Saturday against the Cardinals, when the weather was summer-like at Citi Field, but the fans deserve a ton of credit for braving some frigid weather in other home games to support the team (such as the Mets' home opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays). Crowds could get even larger as the weather gets warmer and marquee opponents like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees come to town.
The most home wins the Mets have ever recorded in a season came in 1988, when they went 56-24 at Shea Stadium, while the most home wins the Mets have gotten in a year at Citi Field came in 2022, when they went 54-27. If this year's start is any indication, the Mets have a chance to beat both records if they can keep up their strong performance in home games.