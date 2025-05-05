New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reveals Brett Baty ailment
The New York Mets have had to deal with several injuries over the past few days alone, continuing what is feeling like an injury-plagued start to the season.
Veteran outfielder Jesse Winker was removed from game one of New York's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday with an issue in his side, and it now seems likely that he'll be headed to the IL.
Lefty relievers Danny Young and A.J. Minter could also both be facing season-ending surgeries after suffering recent injuries, adding to the Mets' injury woes.
If Winker does head to the IL, the most likely person to replace him on the Mets' roster would be Brett Baty, as he had been with the big league team until Francisco Alvarez and Jeff McNeil were activated from injury, and he has been dominant in Triple-A Syracuse since that demotion.
However, it has now come out that Baty is dealing with his own ailment, which Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed when speaking with the media on May 4.
"He was dealing with a sore big right toe," Mendoza said of Baty, per an X post from SNY. "But I was told he was going through his workout yesterday, today. So we'll see. We have to check on that."
While this injury to Baty doesn't sound overly severe at this point, it doesn't come at a great time for Baty or the Mets, as they could look elsewhere in filling Winker's spot on the roster while he's on the mend from whatever he's dealing with.
What's for sure is that Sunday was not a great day to be a Mets fan.