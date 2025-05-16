New York Mets' manager reveals next steps for rehabbing pitcher
The New York Mets have been without two of their starting pitchers all season, with Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas working back from spring training injuries. Montas suffered a high-grade lat strain in February that required a PRP (platelet-rich injection) and a shutdown for at least six to eight weeks.
But according to manager Carlos Mendoza, Montas is progressing well and has begun facing live hitters.
Mendoza also detailed Montas's timeline moving forward: live batting practice Friday and Tuesday, before beginning his rehab assignment. The Mets' skipper had no update on how Montas looked in Friday's BP in Brooklyn, but established a clear plan for his return.
Despite being down two starters, New York hasn't been hurting for quality starting pitching at any point this season. The Mets' rotation holds a league-best 2.74 combined ERA and has been remarkably consistent from top to bottom, making Montas's imminent return an interesting dilemma for the coaching staff. Where does the righty hurler figure into this red-hot pitching staff?
While Montas began his career as a relief pitcher, he transitioned into a starter with the Oakland Athletics in 2018 and hasn't spent any significant time pitching out of the bullpen since. The Mets signed Montas to a two-year, $34-million contract this offseason to be a "stabilizing presence" in the starting rotation, so a move to the bullpen feels highly unlikely.
At this point in the season, it is possible that the club would look to deploy a six-man rotation to protect the health of the other starters, particularly Kodai Senga, who missed the majority of 2024 due to various injuries. However, the approaching return of Manaea complicates this decision, as the lefty was the Mets' ace last season and is a lock to join the rotation when he's ready to return from his oblique injury. New York also has Paul Blackburn on rehab, who can serve as either a starter or a long man out of the pen.
This means that inevitably, someone will be pushed out of the starting rotation as long as everyone stays healthy. Ahead of the season, the obvious candidates for this would be Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill. But both Canning (2.36 ERA) and Megill (3.10 ERA) have made incredible strides, each putting together a stellar start to the season.
While it would be difficult to remove anyone from the Mets' current rotation, the improving health of Montas and Manaea is certainly good news for the club. But as they continue to progress, Mendoza and his staff are coming up on some tough decisions.