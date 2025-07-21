New York Mets open to using this strategy with top pitching prospects

Brandon Sproat is locked in. 🔒



5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 9 K, with his fastball topping out at 100.4 mph.



His nine strikeouts set a career-high at Triple-A, and he has not given up an earned run in 23 consecutive IP. 👀 pic.twitter.com/e37wcN4kv7