New York Mets open to using this strategy with top pitching prospects
About a week and a half remains before the MLB trade deadline — an uncomfortable time for many prospects, especially those currently with expected buyers like the New York Mets.
While the Mets’ lineup and rotation could use help, their main priority appears to be adding multiple relievers to supplement a struggling bullpen. It remains to be seen how much the Mets would have to subtract from their farm system or be willing to part with to address that need meaningfully.
According to MLB Pipeline’s rankings, five of the Mets’ top 15 prospects are starting pitchers — three of whom are near major league-ready. Barring injury, it would be tough for them to grab a spot in New York’s crowded rotation this season. But despite their trade value, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that these prospects could help in other ways.
“If New York somehow does not find a deal to its liking that meaningfully improves its bullpen, the Mets are open to using top starting pitcher prospects Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat and Blade Tidwell in shorter roles in the majors,” Sammon wrote in an article published Monday. “The Mets don’t appear to be committing to such a decision, but it is among the possibilities.”
Tidwell, 24, is the only name from that trio with major league experience. The 6-foot-4 right-hander received his first call-up in early May for a spot start against the St. Louis Cardinals before being sent down the next day.
Since then, Tidwell has returned to the big leagues twice, making one more start and two bulk relief appearances. The No. 14 prospect has pitched to a 9.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 15 big league innings. In 15 Triple-A outings (12 starts) this season, he is 6-4 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and a 10.0 K/9 rate.
McLean, 23, is the second-highest ranked pitcher in the Mets’ system, trailing only Double-A right-hander Jonah Tong. He made his Triple-A debut on May 9 after dominating the prior level and has continued to impress, aside from giving up a season-high six runs over 3.2 innings in his latest performance.
Through 12 outings (nine starts) with Syracuse, McLean has posted a 3.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and a 9.9 K/9 rate over 64.1 innings. The right-hander features a diverse five-pitch arsenal, which includes a high-90s fastball and a mid-80s sweeping slider with a spin rate over 3,000 rpm and more than 20 inches of horizontal movement.
Sproat, 24, carried his late-season struggles from 2024 into the start of the 2025 campaign but has turned things around recently. With five scoreless frames on Saturday, the now fifth-ranked Mets prospect extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 23 innings. He struck out nine and induced 14 whiffs while topping out at 100.4 mph.
During his time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns broke in future top starters Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, and Freddy Peralta as relievers for teams in the playoff hunt. While Tidwell, McLean, and Sproat’s stuff could help them succeed as short-burst, high-impact weapons, there is risk in throwing them into an unfamiliar role.
As of Monday afternoon, the Mets ranked 15th in the majors with a 3.90 bullpen ERA.