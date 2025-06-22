New York Mets option Francisco Álvarez to Triple-A
Despite Francisco Álvarez homering in Saturday night’s victory, the New York Mets are making a change behind the plate.
On Sunday afternoon, the Mets announced they had optioned Álvarez to Triple-A Syracuse. In a corresponding move, fellow catcher Hayden Senger was recalled to take his spot on the active roster.
Álvarez, 23, has struggled to a .236/.319/.333 slash line (.652 OPS) to start the 2025 campaign, recording three home runs, 11 RBIs, and a 27.5% strikeout rate in 35 games. He missed the first month of the season due to a fractured hamate bone and has been working through mechanical adjustments ever since.
Last week, Tim Britton of The Athletic reported that multiple Mets officials acknowledged there could come a time when it would be better for Álvarez to work through those swing changes in the minor leagues. The former No. 1 prospect hit 25 home runs as a 21-year-old rookie in 2023 but saw a noticeable dip in power production after suffering a broken thumb early last season.
More to come.