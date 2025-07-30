Report: New York Mets shopping veteran starting pitcher

Inside The Mets

The New York Mets are reportedly shopping right-handed veteran starting pitcher Paul Blackburn on the trade market.

Jun 23, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) walks off the mound after getting taken out of the game in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are clear buyers, but that doesn't mean they aren't willing to trade from their major league roster as well.

As reported by Will Sammon and Tim Britton of The Athletic on Tuesday night, the Mets are shopping right-handed veteran starting pitcher Paul Blackburn on the trade market.

Although Blackburn isn't expected to net much of a return in a deal, the Mets have a full rotation that is now finally healthy with David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas. The Mets could essentially sell Blackburn to a contender looking for starter depth or a seller who is looking to fill innings for the rest of the season.

Blackburn is currently on a rehab assignment as he makes his way back from a right shoulder impingement. He also had a knee injury earlier in the season and came back from spinal fluid leak surgery last fall.

Blackburn has posted a 7.71 ERA in six appearances (four starts) this season. When he does return from the IL, he will serve as depth in the Mets' rotation if they don't go to a six-man unit. Instead, Blackburn could potentially be used as a long reliever out of the bullpen again if he isn't dealt.

The righty has fared much better in the minor leagues this season. Blackburn has made six starts for Triple-A Syracuse this year and has gone 3-1 with a 2.30 ERA.

The expectation is that the Mets are only looking to add a frontline starter if they do make an acquisition to their rotation. That being said, the team is showing interest in Baltimore Orioles veteran righty Charlie Morton, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Should the Mets not acquire a starter at the deadline, and ship Blackburn out of town, they could call-up one of their top prospect arms in Brandon Sproat or Nolan McLean if they need to fill a rotation spot.

