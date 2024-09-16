New York Mets Promote Exciting Top Prospect to Triple-A
The New York Mets’ top position player prospect is one step closer to the big leagues.
After Double-A Binghamton’s season ended Sunday, the club announced that infielder Jett Williams had been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse. Ranked No. 53 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list and No. 2 in the Mets’ farm system, the former 14th overall pick has quickly moved up the ranks despite playing limited FCL games in 2022 and an injury-shortened season in 2024.
Williams, 20, has recorded just 99 plate appearances this season after suffering a wrist injury in April that required surgery in June. He returned in late-August, hitting .250 in 12 at-bats during a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie before joining Binghamton. In 22 games there, he posted a .172/.287/.241 slash line, adding four doubles and one triple.
With Syracuse’s season running until Sept. 22, Williams will benefit from his first experience facing Triple-A competition to close out his third year of pro ball. He steps in for Luisangel Acuña, who was called up to the Mets on Saturday to make his big-league debut. Since Williams is not on the Mets’ 40-man roster, he would not be eligible for postseason play should further injuries arise.
When fully healthy in 2023, Williams led all Mets’ full-season minor leaguers with a .425 OBP, .876 OPS, eight triples, 81 runs scored and 45 stolen bases. His 104 walks not only topped the organization, but ranked second in all of minor league baseball. The 5-foot-7 righty swinger also hit 13 home runs and drove in 55 RBIs across 121 games at three levels. Williams won Minor League Player of the Year in the Mets' organization for his impressive performance last season.
Given Francisco Lindor’s stronghold at shortstop, Williams may need to switch positions to find a major league roster spot in the near future. His smooth hands and defensive instincts would make him a fit at second base, while his athleticism has led the Mets to experiment with him in center field.
Before eyeing a potential debut in Queens, Williams first needs to prove he can handle Triple-A pitching during these final six games and likely into the start of next season. Despite some struggles in an injury-riddled 2024, he has been heating up at the plate, recording three straight multi-hit games last week. Once the Triple-A season wraps up, Williams could make up for lost time by participating in the Arizona Fall League, where some of the game’s top prospects will compete from Oct. 7 through mid-November.