New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil dealing with injury
After going 9-for-21 at the plate over his last five games, Jeff McNeil was left out of the New York Mets' starting lineup Thursday.
When asked about the decision before the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza explained that McNeil is dealing with right shoulder soreness that bothers him when throwing. He said the versatile defender has been experiencing the issue since last week, which is why he served as the Mets' designated hitter on both Saturday and Sunday against Seattle.
"We don't think it's anything serious," Mendoza added. "We're not planning on taking imaging or anything like that. We're gonna put him on medicine and hopefully calm it down."
McNeil, 33, had his season delayed by an oblique injury but has been consistent since returning in late April, posting an OPS of .740 or better in every month. The former All-Star has moved all around the diamond defensively this season, splitting time between second base and all three outfield spots.
In 90 games, the lefty bat has produced a .259/.351/.444 (.795 OPS) slash line with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs. McNeil's 127 OPS+ is his best mark since his 2022 All-Star campaign, when he won the National League batting title.
With McNeil getting the day off, Brett Baty (second base), Mark Vientos (third base), and Starling Marte (designated hitter) all appeared in Thursday’s starting lineup.
Other Injury Updates
During the second inning of Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals, Brandon Nimmo was removed from the game due to neck stiffness, which made it difficult for him to look up and field fly balls. The issue has sporadically bothered the Mets outfielder since April 2019, when he crashed into an outfield wall and suffered a bulging cervical disc and whiplash.
According to Mendoza, Nimmo's neck did not show much improvement overnight, keeping him out of Thursday’s afternoon lineup. The Mets' skipper said the veteran outfielder would try to do some baseball activities before the game to determine whether he is available off the bench.
Nimmo, 32, is batting .254/.325/.436 (.762 OPS) with 20 home runs and 68 RBIs in 122 games this season. He has made the majority of his starts in left field, where he is credited with +1 Outs Above Average and a career-high seven defensive runs saved.
Read More: New York Mets provide updates on pair of injured outfielders
The last time his neck issues surfaced, Nimmo exited during the third inning of a May 23 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He ultimately sat out the next two games before returning to the lineup.
New York turned to Marte to finish Wednesday's game in left field, but with the 36-year-old veteran back in his usual designated hitter role Thursday, Tyrone Taylor will start in place of Nimmo.