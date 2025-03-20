New York Mets' Brett Baty getting 'comfortable' in new role
When Jeff McNeil got injured, the New York Mets had to address their vacancy at second base. So far, Brett Baty has stepped up and appears ready to excel in his new role.
In Wednesday's spring training matchup with the Houston Astros, Baty got another start at second base. This start was notable since the Mets rolled out what seemed to be an Opening Day lineup preview. Baty was fantastic, with an RBI triple and a double in his three at-bats.
But Mendoza's praise came for Baty's defensive play, an area of concern for the 25-year-old in his still relatively new position. The Met skipper was impressed by Baty's "awareness" and "communication" with shortstop Francisco Lindor and the other infielders. Mendoza specifically referenced a "really good play" that Baty made at second, lauding his first step, dive, and composure to make a routine throw.
"He's gotten comfortable," manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters of Baty following the exhibition game.
Baty was having a great spring before McNeil suffered a low-grade oblique strain and was building a serious case to make the team regardless. In 42 at-bats, Baty boasts an impressive .333 batting average and 1.010 OPS with two home runs and six RBI.
When the injury happened, Mendoza identified the guys who would have to step up in his stead, with Baty and Luisangel Acuña as the top candidates to take the starting job. While it appeared the Mets would have a tough decision between Baty and Acuña for the infield utility spot, the injury made room for both to make the Opening Day roster.
While McNeil is expected to be sidelined for at least another three weeks or so, Baty appears poised to step up while he's gone. Regardless of McNeil's timetable, Baty's spring performance has been enough to carve out a role on this team. If he can sustain this level of play, the Mets will have to find a spot for him even when McNeil returns.