New York Mets Provide Update on Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets provided an update on Francisco Lindor, who is dealing with lower back tightness. Lindor is not in the lineup on Saturday.

Pat Ragazzo

Sep 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
For the first time all season, the New York Mets will not have their superstar MVP candidate in their starting lineup.

On Saturday, shortstop Francisco Lindor was out of the lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies due to a lower back issue that popped up when he was rounding second base on Friday night.

The good news is that it sounds like the Mets' decision on Lindor was precautionary, and they're hoping he can be available off the bench later in the game.

“He’s feeling better after getting treatment today, moving around in weight room,” manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters. “Just playing it safe. We’ll give him an extra few hours and see if he’s available at some point in the game. Just day by day and continue to have conversations.”

As a result, the Mets called up versatile top prospect Luisangel Acuna on Saturday morning to improve their infield depth. Acuna, who will make his MLB debut, is starting at shortstop in place of Lindor and batting ninth.

New York cannot afford to lose Lindor, who has been the team's best player this season. The Mets are fighting to clinch a playoff spot, entering play on Saturday with a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the third and final Wild Card position in the NL. They're also only a game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second slot and 1.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for the top spot.

With just 15 games to go, the Mets need Lindor back as soon as possible. Luckily, the infielder's back injury doesn't sound like it's anything too serious.

Pat Ragazzo

