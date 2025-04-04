New York Mets reliever turns in another impressive Triple-A outing
The New York Mets seemingly won't have to wait much longer to add Dedniel Núñez to the bullpen, as the reliever has been dominant in minor league play.
In his second game for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, Núñez allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings, showcasing the high velocity and excellent control he displayed last year.
Across his two appearances, 38 of Núñez's 52 pitches have landed for strikes; he's fanned four batters and only given up two hits.
The righty was placed in Triple-A to start the season as he works back from a right pronator injury. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has been clear about the team's intention to bring him along slowly before his return to the majors.
However, Núñez has been great in his limited action and hasn't experienced any setbacks. When Núñez is fully healthy, he is expected to replace Danny Young in a Mets bullpen that has overachieved to start the season. For example, Huascar Brazobán earned his first MLB save in a clutch performance to seal a crucial NL East series win against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
But the story of New York's bullpen early on is Max Kranick, who has been spectacular in his first big-league action in three years. After being one of the last players to make the Opening Day roster, the 27-year-old has turned in 3.2 hitless innings and got the Mets out of a bases-loaded jam in the 8th inning of his debut against the Houston Astros on March 29th.
A healthy Núñez will be a huge boost for this Mets pitching staff, as the 29-year-old has thrived as a high-leverage arm and will continue developing his skills at the big league level.