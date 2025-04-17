Mets call-up veteran outfielder, reliever Max Kranick in flurry of roster moves
The New York Mets announced a slew of roster moves ahead of their seven-game homestand, which begins tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals.
On Thursday afternoon, the Mets officially placed outfielder Jose Siri on the 10-day injured list after suffering a fractured left tibia during his at-bat against the Athletics on Saturday. Siri's injury resulted in New York calling up veteran outfielder José Azócar from Triple-A as well as recalling reliever Max Kranick.
Kranick was optioned yesterday after fellow reliever Justin Hagenman was called up from Triple-A; Hagenman pitched 3.1 innings in a bullpen game against the Minnesota Twins after Griffin Canning was scratched from his start after falling ill. Hagenman was sent back down to Syracuse following his impressive major league debut.
Azócar spent the 2024 season with the San Diego Padres; he slashed .219/.269/.247 with no home runs, two RBI, and five stolen bases in 61 games before being designated for assignment on September 2, with the Mets claiming him off waivers three days later. The 28-year-old has yet to establish himself as a major league player, as he's batted just .243/.287/.322 with two home runs and 21 RBI across 214 career games.
As for Kranick, his return to the major leagues always seemed like it was imminent, as the righty has been a welcome surprise for a Mets bullpen that has been phenomenal to begin the season.
After being claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, Kranick's return to the major leagues for the first time in three years has been everything the Amazins' could have hoped for. In seven relief appearances thus far, Kranick has pitched to a 1.54 ERA across 11.2 innings pitched with seven strikeouts and no walks allowed.
With Kranick returning to the big leagues and Azócar set to make his Mets debut, the two will look to make an impact on a New York squad that is already sitting atop first place in the National League East on the young season.