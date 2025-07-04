New York Mets sign veteran pitcher to major league deal
The New York Mets are adding a new arm to their thin pitching staff.
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Mets have agreed to a major league deal with right-handed reliever Zach Pop. Pop appeared in four games for the Seattle Mariners this season, posting a 13.50 ERA across 5.1 innings.
The move provides New York some much-needed depth after they placed righties Paul Blackburn (shoulder) and Dedniel Núñez (elbow) on the 15-day IL. Blackburn's injury was labeled a shoulder impingement, while Núñez could be in line for a much longer absences, as Carlos Mendoza revealed he could undergo Tommy John surgery.
In his final start before he was released by the Mariners, Pop allowed seven earned runs in one inning, including two home runs, which drastically inflated his season ERA. Across his other three appearances, the righty allowed a combined four hits in 4.1 innings.
The 28-year-old holds a 4.75 ERA across his 162 major league appearances since his debut in 2021, which all came in relief. Pop made 50 appearances for the Marlins during his rookie season, where he had 51 strikeouts across 54.2 innings. He was then traded to the Blue Jays the following season, where he played until 2024.
Pop relies mainly on his sinker (55% of his pitches this season), which averages 96 mph. He also utilizes a slider (27%) and a cutter (18%). In a small sample size, he has a well above league-average ground ball rate of 58.3%.
Despite his limited success this season, the Mets will have to lean on Pop at some point in the next few days as they finish their series against Milwaukee and host the Subway Series this weekend.