New York Mets sign veteran reliever to minor league contract
The New York Mets have had one of the best pitching staffs in baseball to start the season.
Through 64 games, the unit boasts a league-low 2.84 ERA and has paved the way for the team's 40-24 start. But the club is still looking to add pitching depth, as evidenced by their two transactions on Saturday, trading for RHP Justin Garza and signing RHP Julian Merryweather to a minor league deal.
Merryweather, a six-year pro, was most recently with the Chicago Cubs, but was DFA'd in late May after 21 appearances out of the bullpen. In 18.1 innings, the righty was 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 15 strikeouts. Merryweather's best season in Chicago was 2023, when he went 5-1 with a career-low 3.38 ERA across 69 appearances out of the pen.
Read More: Predicting which New York Mets will make the All-Star team
Before joining the Cubs, Merryweather spent his early career in the Cleveland Indians' minor league system. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and was moved to the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade for former AL MVP Josh Donaldson. It was here where Merryweather made his MLB debut in 2020 at age 28.
Merryweather's 2024 season was derailed by shoulder, back, and knee injuries, and he only managed to pitch in 15 games. The 33-year-old possesses above-average velocity in his fastball (96 mph), which he pairs with a slider.
Read More: How Mets’ Sean Manaea fared in first High-A rehab start
David Stearns and the Mets targeted the righty as another injury-plagued arm that has had seasons of high-level production. Merryweather will look to regain this form in the minor leagues to fight for a role in the bullpen.