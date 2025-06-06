Predicting which New York Mets will make the All-Star team
The New York Mets should have more than a few players representing the National League in this summer's All-Star Game.
With the All-Star voting ballot opening on Wednesday, baseball fans can now vote for their favorite players and Mets fans can vote for their favorite Mets.
So without further ado, let's predict which Mets will make the All-Star team for the NL.
Francisco Lindor
Despite fracturing his pinky toe on Wednesday, Francisco Lindor should be back in the Mets' lineup soon enough. He has also been the team's best hitter not named Pete Alonso. Lindor has somehow never made the All-Star team since joining the Mets in 2021. That will change this year, as the Gold Glove caliber shortstop has slashed .279/.353/.490 with a .843 OPS, 14 home runs and 36 RBI in 61 games.
Pete Alonso
Speaking of Pete Alonso, the power-slugger has mashed the baseball this season since re-signing with the Mets in the winter. Alonso is hitting .298/.394/.579 with a .973 OPS, 15 homers and 55 RBI in 63 games. The 30-year-old is destined to opt-out of his contract following the campaign if he continues to swing the bat this way. For Alonso, this would be the fifth All-Star appearance of his career, all with the Mets.
Edwin Diaz
Edwin Diaz looks like the closer of old before he tore the patellar tendon in his knee during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Diaz is back to reaching triple digits on the radar gun at a consistent level. He also holds an elite 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. Diaz is 13-for-14 on save chances this season and should be earning the third All-Star nod of his career.
Reed Garrett
Reed Garrett is a name no one expected to be in the All-Star conversation before the season began. The right-handed relief pitcher has taken his game to another level in 2025. Behind a cutter, sinker, splitter, sweeper arsenal, Garrett has a 0.99 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 27.1 innings. This would be the first career All-Star appearance for Garrett at 32-years-old.
Kodai Senga
Kodai Senga is back after an injury plagued season and is once again pitching like the New York Mets' ace. Senga has posted an NL-best 1.60 ERA through his first 11 starts to go along with a 6-3 record. The righty has been dominant with his ghost forkball and looks like he will be making the second All-Star appearance of his career.
David Peterson
Another ace the Mets have on their roster is rising left-handed star David Peterson. The southpaw has picked up where he left off a season ago, posting a 2.80 ERA and 4-2 record through his first 12 starts. This would be Peterson's first
Honorable Mentions:
- Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, Huascar Brazoban
- Juan Soto is beginning to heat up, but his slow start will likely be the reason he does not make the All-Star team