New York Mets star Juan Soto makes bold statement on future outlook of career
As Juan Soto gears up for his much-anticipated regular season debut with the New York Mets, the superstar outfielder believes that his best playing days are ahead of him.
Speaking exclusively with Tim Healey of Newsday, Soto raised eyebrows by saying that "the best is coming" in his playing career, as well as believing that he is in the middle of his prime years.
This is quite the bold statement by Soto, especially since the 26-year-old has become one of the league's most prolific all-around hitters since making his major league debut. Healey also asked the outfielder what "peak Soto" may look like; Soto replied, "I can't even imagine," while also adding that he is going to try to be the best player he can be during the next couple of years before he "starts aging."
While Soto may seem to believe that his best is yet to come, his accolades certainly speak for themselves and earned him the largest professional sports contract in history. Since making his major league debut in 2018 with the Washington Nationals, Soto has slashed .285/.421/.532 with 201 career home runs and 592 RBI. He's also a four-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger winner, and a World Series champion with the Nationals in 2019.
Read More: Juan Soto thought Mets weren't a 'good fit' for this reason
Soto is also coming off a career year during his one-year stint with the New York Yankees, where he slugged a career-high 41 home runs and 102 RBI. He also played a major role in sending the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009, when he mashed the eventual game-winning three-run homer in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.
After that career year out of Soto in 2024, the Mets can only wait and be excited about what's to come out of their new right fielder in 2025 and beyond, especially after his latest comments.