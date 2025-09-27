New York Mets starter continues unique trend
In what was a must-win game for the New York Mets to keep their postseason hopes alive, Clay Holmes delivered one of his best starts of the season.
The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins on Saturday and allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out two in the Mets' 5-0 win. It was the first time Holmes went six innings or more since August 23 against the Atlanta Braves.
Holmes finishes his first full season as a starter with an impressive 12-8 record and 3.58 ERA in a career-high 165.2 innings.
In what could've been his final start of the season, manager Carlos Mendoza gave his assessment of the 32-year-old's ability to transition from a reliever to a starter for the first time since 2018.
"For him to continue to take the baseball, not an easy transition," Mendoza said. "For him to be feeling this good this time of year, how much we've used him, it says a lot about him and the work that he's put in, not only in the offseason but throughout the season. I'm hoping this is not the last time we've seen him pitch this year."
What perhaps makes this start for Holmes even more impressive is that he continued this unique trend in team history among Mets starting pitchers. This was not the first time we saw a performance like this against the Marlins in Game 161 of the regular season, in a do-or-die scenario.
On September 29, 2007, John Maine (who pitched for the Mets from 2006 to 2010) tossed a gem for the Amazins' in the penultimate game of the year. Maine took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before giving up his only hit of the game in that frame; he struck out 14 batters over 7.2 scoreless innings in a 13-0 win.
The next year would see another Mets starter pitch at his absolute best against the Marlins. During Game 161 of the 2008 regular season, as well as the second-to-last game ever played in Shea Stadium, Johan Santana (who pitched with the Mets from 2008 to 2012) tossed a two-hit shutout against the then-Florida Marlins in a 2-0 win for New York on September 28, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Of course, many Mets fans remember that the team lost Game 162 against the Marlins in both of those seasons, ending their playoff hopes in heartbreaking fashion. But perhaps this gem by Holmes can change the narrative of the Mets' hard luck and provide the spark needed for a deep postseason run.