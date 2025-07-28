New York Mets surprisingly inquired on All-Star second baseman
Surprise, surprise.
The New York Mets currently have a bit of a log jam in their infield, but that hasn't stopped them from showing interest in adding to this area.
According to MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Mets have inquired about Tampa Bay Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe.
The Mets are in the market for a center fielder and have checked in on Luis Robert Jr., as sources told Mets On SI last week. However, MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Chicago White Sox want third baseman/DH Mark Vientos in any deal for Robert.
With Robert having a down year, plus having a $20 million club option attached to him in each of the next two seasons, the Mets might be better off holding onto Vientos and his four more years of control.
Instead, the Mets could land Lowe, who is posting a big year in Tampa, place him at second base and keep Jeff McNeil in center field. The only dilemma this would create is less playing time for either Ronny Mauricio or Brett Baty, both of whom have shown promise as of late. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has been able to play McNeil in center, Mauricio at third and Baty at second on certain days. Depending on who would be traded for Lowe, some of this flexibility would evaporate.
All of that being said, Lowe, 31, is a serious hitter. In 86 games, the left-handed bat is slashing .269/.320/.480 with a .800 OPS, 19 home runs and 50 RBI. There is no denying that Lowe would add a major boost to a Mets lineup that is beginning to come into its own lately.
The only knock against Lowe's game is his defense. Lowe ranks dead last among MLB second basemen in Outs Above Average with -10 and has -12 defensive runs saved this season. If the Mets were to acquire Lowe it'd be to strengthen their lineup not their defense.
The Mets could be better off landing a slugger of Lowe's caliber as opposed to bringing in a center fielder in what is shaping up to be a weak market.